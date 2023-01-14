 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Onondaga woman accused of bringing drugs into Great Meadow Correctional Facility

FORT ANN — A Onondaga woman was arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into Great Meadow Correctional Facility.

State police responded to the maximum-security state prison in Fort Ann at around 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 10 for a report of a visitor possessing drugs. Keasia S. Rice, 26, was charged with felony first-degree introducing dangerous prison contraband.

Police did not say what drugs she is accused of possessing.

Rice was transported to the state police station in Greenwich for processing and then taken to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

