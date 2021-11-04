Onondaga County woman get 2 years for trying to bring drugs into prison

FORT EDWARD — An Onondaga County woman was sentenced to 2 years in prison for trying to smuggle drugs into Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Fort Ann.
Sheekesha McLaurin-Taylor, 44, was arrested in June after police said she tried to bring 64 grams of synthetic cannabinoids and 17 grams of marijuana into the state-run maximum-security prison.
McLaurin-Taylor pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She also must serve one year of post-release supervision.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
