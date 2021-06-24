 Skip to main content
Onondaga County woman accused to smuggling drugs into prison
FORT ANN — An Onondaga County woman is facing multiple charges for attempting to smuggle drugs into Great Meadow Correctional Facility, according to state police.

Sheekesha A. Taylor, 44, is accused of attempting to bring approximately 64 grams of synthetic cannabinoids and 17 grams of marijuana into the state-run prison, police said.

She was charged with first-degree introducing dangerous contraband into a prison, a felony. She also faces a pair of misdemeanors, including criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree introducing dangerous contraband into a prison.

Taylor was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Fort Ann Town Court on July 7.

