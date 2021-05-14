Onondaga County man now faces murder charge in 2019 Northway crash that killed Horicon resident

QUEENSBURY — The Onondaga County man accused of driving recklessly on the Northway and causing a crash that killed a Horicon resident in September 2019 now faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Skyler Crouse had faced charges of manslaughter and assault after police said he led them on a high-speed chase on Sept. 26, 2019. The chase ended off Northway Exit 25 in Horicon after Crouse crashed into the truck of Joseph Turcotte, causing it to flip over and kill Turcotte.

Crouse was indicted on April 30 by a Warren County grand jury on the new murder charge. He had previously been charged with 12 counts including vehicular manslaughter, first-degree and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The incident took place on Sept. 26, 2019. Police attempted to stop Crouse for driving 93 mph in a construction zone in the northbound lanes. The chase continued at speeds up to 111 mph. Crouse is accused of running some vehicles off the highway and nearly hitting a Warren County sheriff’s officer, which was trying to deploy a tire deflation device.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police were able to deploy the devices about a mile south of Exit 25, but Crouse exited the Northway and hit Turcotte’s truck.

He told police he was “insane” and on drugs and was late for a birthday party.