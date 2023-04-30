WILTON — An Onondaga County man is facing charges after police said he lead them on a chase through Saratoga County.

State police said that 45-year-old Eric B. Sahm, of Liverpool, was wanted for allegedly sending unwanted and threatening text messages. Police received a complaint on Sept. 23 and the Wilton Town Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

On April 21, police were investigating an unrelated matter when troopers located Sahm in Wilton and transported him to the Wilton state police station for processing on the outstanding warrant. He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Shortly after being released, police said Sahm stole a vehicle from the Stewart’s on Ballard Road in Wilton. With the assistance of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Sahm was located traveling south on the Northway in Saratoga Springs. Law enforcement attempted to stop his vehicle, but Sahm failed to comply, which led to an approximately 17-minute pursuit, police said.

Sahm was eventually stopped on the state Route 9 Crescent Bridge in Halfmoon, where he was taken into custody.

Sahm was transported back to the state police station in Wilton for additional processing. He was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court on felony charges of fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor petit larceny and multiple traffic violations. Sahm was sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail.