One person seriously hurt in collision between tractor-trailer and pickup in Fort Ann

FORT ANN — A serious personal injury motor vehicle accident closed a portion of Route 4 on Thursday afternoon.

The accident was reported at about 2 p.m. and involved a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer.

Route 4 was closed between Baldwin Corners Road and Charles Street, according to the NY-Alert notification system.

One patient was taken to Albany Medical Center, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The road was reopened at about 4:30 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating. The Fort Ann Fire Department and Fort Ann EMS assisted at the scene.

No further information was available on Thursday night.

