One person seriously hurt in collision between tractor-trailer and pickup in Fort Ann
One person seriously hurt in collision between tractor-trailer and pickup in Fort Ann

Emergency personnel respond to serious crash in Fort Ann

Seen here is a black truck that was involved in an accident in Fort Ann at about 2 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Route 4 and Route 149.

 Michael Goot

FORT ANN — A serious personal injury motor vehicle accident closed a portion of Route 4 on Thursday afternoon. 

The accident was reported at about 2 p.m. and involved a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer.

Route 4 was closed between Baldwin Corners Road and Charles Street, according to the NY-Alert notification system.  

One patient was taken to Albany Medical Center, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

The road was reopened at about 4:30 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating. The Fort Ann Fire Department and Fort Ann EMS assisted at the scene. 

No further information was available on Thursday night. 

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

