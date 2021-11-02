One person dead following home invasion in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — One person is dead after a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.

State police have not released many details about the incident. Troopers were called to a home on Creek Road at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a home invasion.

One person, who police have identified as one of the suspects, died at the scene, according to a news release.

One resident of the home was injured in the incident and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries,

The investigation is continuing. Police are attempting to identify other possible suspects. There is no threat to the public, according to police.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death for the deceased.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.