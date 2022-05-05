Officials: Man tried to pass himself off as substitute school nurse

QUEENSBURY — A Saratoga County man is facing charges after police said he attempted to pass himself off as a substitute registered nurse at the Queensbury Union Free School District.

Thomas C. Dean is accused of presenting false credentials. Queensbury staff members realized that the documentation was fake. At no time did Dean work as a nurse with students, according to a joint statement from Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon and BOCES District Superintendent James Dexter.

Dexter said Dean was an approved teacher and paraprofessional substitute. His fingerprints were cleared by the New York State Education Department on Feb. 25 and his first time working as a substitute for the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES was on March 31 at the F. Donald Myers Education Center.

His first substitute assignment in Queensbury was April 5 and has been limited to the middle and high schools.

Dexter said the two organizations picked up on the false credentials.

“The system worked. Something didn’t sound right or feel right,” he said.

“I could not be more impressed by the due diligence and alertness of our staff who quickly identified the false information and ensured the safety of our students,” Gannon said in a letter to parents. “It is important that we continue to work together to keep our students and staff safe.”

Dean was immediately terminated from the substitute list and reported to state education officials and the Office of the Professions. Both the school district and WSWHE BOCES thanked the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for its immediate response in addressing this situation.

Dean has been arrested on multiple charges.

No further information was immediately available from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.