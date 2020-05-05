Officers at Great Meadow find drugs in fruit snacks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT ANN — Officers processing mail for inmates discovered synthetic marijuana in two mailed packages of fruit snacks at the Great Meadow Correctional Facility last week.

An officer at the maximum-security facility felt a suspicious object inside one package on April 27. He opened the packages and found 53 latex bundles that contained a green leafy substance. The substance was tested and came back positive as synthetic marijuana known as K2.

The drugs weighed 40 grams and were mailed from Rochester, according to a news release from New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

The following day, on April 28, an officer was X-raying a box of fruit snacks and noticed bundles inside the snacks and opened them. He recovered 92 balloons containing K2. The drugs, which weighed over 3 ounces, also were mailed from Rochester.

NYSCOPBA highlighted the incident to call attention to the issue of drugs hidden in mailed packages bound for inmates. It is calling on the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to implement the secure vendor program. The way that program would work is people could only send items to inmates by purchasing them through vendors approved by the state.

“Staff does an excellent job every day detecting hidden drugs but they cannot stop every drug smuggled in,” said NYSCOPBA Northern Region Vice President John Roberts in a news release.