 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NYC woman admits to drug possession during Moreau traffic stop

  • 0

MOREAU — A New York City woman has admitted to possessing drugs during a traffic stop in Moreau.

Erika T. Brown, 43, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Nov. 3 to felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Brown was arrested on Sept. 7 after state police pulled over a vehicle traveling on the Northway in the area of Moreau for multiple traffic infractions. Brown had drugs in her possession. Police did not say what the drugs were.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought in Kenya: Wildlife desappears as temperatures rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News