NYC woman admits to drug possession during Moreau traffic stop

MOREAU — A New York City woman has admitted to possessing drugs during a traffic stop in Moreau.
Erika T. Brown, 43, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Nov. 3 to felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Brown was arrested on Sept. 7 after state police pulled over a vehicle traveling on the Northway in the area of Moreau for multiple traffic infractions. Brown had drugs in her possession. Police did not say what the drugs were.
Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9.