NYC pair face drug charges after Moreau traffic stop

MOREAU — Two New York City residents were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop.

State police pulled over a vehicle traveling on the Northway in the area of Moreau on Sept. 7 at about 7 p.m. for multiple traffic infractions. Erika T. Brown, 43, and 41-year-old James R. Joyce had drugs in their possession, police said.

Brown was charged with felony offenses of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Brown was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail.

Joyce was charged with misdemeanors of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.