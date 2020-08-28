November trial set for man charged in fatal crash on Northway

QUEENSBURY — A northern New York man charged in the high-speed chase last September that caused the death of a Brant Lake man will face a jury in November — the first Warren County trial to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Skyler B. Crouse, 30, is set to stand trial on Nov. 9 in Warren County Court.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said the format of the trial is still being determined. The Office of Court Administration is developing the protocols and procedures for resumption of jury trials during the pandemic.
Historically, criminal trials are conducted in person, although Carusone said there have been cases where witnesses, particularly victims of sex crimes, are allowed to testify through close-circuit video.
Carusone said he could not say how long the trial would take.
Warren County finished up the fraud trial of David Decker, former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition, in March, as other courts were shutting down.
Crouse pleaded not guilty in October to a 12-count indictment in connection with the high-speed chase on the Northway on Sept. 26. The incident started in Queensbury after state police tried to stop him for driving 93 mph in a construction zone in the northbound lanes near Exit 18. He continued north, accelerating to speeds of up to 111 mph.
The chase continued for 25 miles, and Crouse is accused of nearly hitting a Warren County sheriff’s officer who tried to use tire deflation devices near Exit 23.
State police may have punctured one of Crouse’s tires about a mile south of Exit 25. Police said he then got off at the exit and crashed his car into Joseph Turcotte’s truck, causing it flip over and kill Turcotte. Crouse fled on foot but was found by officers in the woods.
Turcotte was a boat-builder and a member of the Horicon Planning Board.
Crouse allegedly told officers “I am mentally insane and on drugs” moments after his arrest.
Police said Crouse had nine different drugs in his bloodstream including cocaine, Fentanyl, marijuana and a variety of prescription drugs. He also had a 0.05% blood alcohol content, according to breath tests.
Crouse has been charged with felony counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, vehicular manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving while ability impaired by combined drugs and alcohol, unlawful fleeing of a police officer and resisting arrest. Other charges are harassment for allegedly spitting on a news cameraman during his arraignment and public lewdness because police said he exposed himself to Glens Falls Hospital staff and police.
Crouse faces up to 25 years in prison on the first-degree assault charge.
He rejected a plea offer in February that would have resulted in a sentence of 10 to 15 years in state prison.
The case had been scheduled to go to trial on April 6, but prosecutors brought forward additional charges that pushed the date out further. Then, the COVID-19 crisis hit.
Crouse has said that he lives in Nedrow, a hamlet in Onondaga County near Syracuse. However, he initially listed his address as Akwesasne, which is in the Mohawk Nation territory on the New York-Canadian border. He also has a Canadian driver’s license.
Crouse has a prior arrest for allegedly smuggling tobacco into the country from Canada.
Crouse’s attorney, Matt Chauvin, did not return a message seeking comment on Friday.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
