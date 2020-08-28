November trial set for man charged in fatal crash on Northway

QUEENSBURY — A northern New York man charged in the high-speed chase last September that caused the death of a Brant Lake man will face a jury in November — the first Warren County trial to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Skyler B. Crouse, 30, is set to stand trial on Nov. 9 in Warren County Court.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said the format of the trial is still being determined. The Office of Court Administration is developing the protocols and procedures for resumption of jury trials during the pandemic.

Historically, criminal trials are conducted in person, although Carusone said there have been cases where witnesses, particularly victims of sex crimes, are allowed to testify through close-circuit video.

Carusone said he could not say how long the trial would take.

Warren County finished up the fraud trial of David Decker, former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition, in March, as other courts were shutting down.