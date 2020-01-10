Notice of claim filed in police vehicle crash in Argyle that killed woman

Should a settlement not be reached on the claim, a lawsuit could be filed in state Supreme Court.

Winch suffered serious lower body injuries, and has not returned to work. Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said he has not been medically cleared to return to duty, and it was unclear when or whether he would.

Murphy said he could not comment on the crash and potential litigation.

Winch told investigators that he did not remember what happened as he headed south for a shift change shortly before 7 a.m.

Winch was completing an overnight shift as he was driving to the Sheriff’s Office station on Route 22 in Salem when the collision happened near the Sweet Road intersection.

Authorities said he was not operating with lights or siren on, having just finished investigating a minor accident minutes earlier. There did not appear to be significant skid marks left by either vehicle at the crash scene, and the impact appeared to have occurred in the northbound lane.

State Police looked into whether poisonous carbon monoxide could have played a part in Winch losing control of the vehicle, and a blood test was done on him after the crash, officials said.