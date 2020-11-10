Northville man accused of stealing from Edinburg Marina

EDINBURG — Police arrested a Northville man on Monday for allegedly stealing money from the Edinburg Marina.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Zachari M. Bates, 22, unlawfully entering and remaining in the building with the intent to commit a crime. He is also accused of stealing $200 from the business, according to a news release.

Bates was charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny. He was arraigned in Saratoga Town Court and turned over to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for a charge of aggravated unauthorized operation of a motor vehicle.

