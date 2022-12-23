Northumberland woman charged with felony DWI

NORTHUMBERLAND — State police arrested a Northumberland woman on Wednesday on a felony driving while intoxicated charge.

Police responded to the Stewart’s Shop on Schuylerville Road in Northumberland at about 12:30 p.m. for a report of a woman on the ground in the parking lot acting unusually. The woman, later identified as 60-year-old Tamela L. Sangster, got in a vehicle and drove away before troopers arrived.

Police located the vehicle matching the description on West River Road.

Sangster was charged with felony DWI because she has a previous conviction within the last 10 years. She was provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21%. Sangster was arraigned in Northumberland Town Court and released on her own recognizance.