Northumberland man set to get 3 to 9 years in prison for driving drunk, striking motorcyclist

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland man is expected to receive 3 to 9 years in prison after admitting on Friday to driving drunk, striking and injuring a motorcyclist and fleeing the scene.

Michael R. Brownell, 51, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to aggravated vehicular assault for the Sept. 24 crash that occurred in Northumberland. Police said he was driving his 2008 Ford Crown Victoria recklessly and intoxicated at a high rate of speed at about 5:41 p.m., when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Rugg Road and lost control of his vehicle.

Brownell crossed the center line and struck a BMW motorcycle, which was being operated by 54-year-old David R. Hadd, of Connecticut, who was in the area attending the Americade motorcycle rally in Lake George. Hadd was ejected from the motorcycle and had traumatic injuries to his chest and lower body. He was taken to Albany Medical Center by Wilton EMS with the assistance of the Schuylerville Fire Department, according to a news release.

Brownell nearly struck two other motorcyclists, authorities said.

Brownell did not stop to provide assistance or call for help. He fled from the area at a high rate of speed — even with his car missing one of its front wheels. Brownell then hid his car behind an abandoned farmhouse several miles from the crash scene. A witness spotted Brownell and Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies found Brownell in a remote area near Goff Road.

District Attorney Karen Heggen praised work of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit and sheriff’s deputies for locating the vehicle and person involved and putting the information together to obtain a conviction.

Heggen added that Brownell’s “choice to operate a motor vehicle while intoxicated and in a reckless manner, resulted in life-altering injuries to an innocent victim.”

“We can only hope that this resolution brings some closure to the victim and his family, and that it sends a strong message that drunk drivers causing injury on our Saratoga County roadways will be prosecuted for their decision to get behind the wheel and will be met with significant consequences,” she said in a news release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Shawn Lescault of the Vehicular Crimes Unit with the assistance of DA investigator Jack Barney and Crime Victim Specialist Mollie Benware.

Brownell was sent to Saratoga County Jail pending sentencing, which is scheduled for May 13.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.