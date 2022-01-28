Northumberland man indicted for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into motorcyclist

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland man has been indicted on 11 charges, including the top count of aggravated vehicular assault, for a September crash, in which police said he drove drunk, struck and injured a motorcyclist and then fled the scene.

Michael R. Brownell, 51, was driving his 2008 Ford Crown Victoria on state Route 32 in Northumberland at about 5:41 p.m. on Sept. 24. Police said he was driving recklessly and intoxicated at a high rate of speed, when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Rugg Road and lost control of his vehicle. Brownell crossed the center line and struck a BMW motorcycle head-on, according to a news release from the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office.

The motorcyclist, 54-year-old Connecticut resident David R. Hadd, was ejected from the motorcycle and had serious injuries to his chest and lower body. He was taken to Albany Medical Center.

Brownell nearly struck two other motorcyclists, authorities said.

Police said Brownell did not stop to render aid to Hadd but fled the area at a high rate of speed — even with his car only on three wheels. Brownell is then accused of concealing his vehicle behind an abandoned farmhouse several miles from the crash scene.

Members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office located Brownell a short time later in a remote area near Goff Road.

The crash took place during the week-long Americade motorcycle rally in Lake George.

Brownell has been charged with felony counts of aggravated vehicular assault, first-degree vehicular assault, second-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious personal injury. He also faces misdemeanor charges including three-counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

The top count of the indictment carries a maximum sentence of between 5 and 15 years.

Brownell was arraigned in Saratoga County Court on Friday before Judge James Murphy and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail. Brownell is due back in court on March 18.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.