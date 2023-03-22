FORT ANN — State police arrested a Northumberland man on Monday for allegedly having an illegal gun.

Troopers stopped a vehicle on state Route 4 in Fort Ann for traffic violations. Michael J. Eggleston, 23, was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Police found an unlawfully possessed firearm and an illegal high-capacity magazine belonging to Eggleston.

The firearm and magazine were seized.

Eggleston was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arrested and transported to the state police station in Granville for processing and then transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.