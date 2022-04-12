 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northumberland man admits to firing gun at vehicle

Rolland G. Gibbs

Gibbs 

 Provided photo

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man has admitted to shooting at a vehicle while hunting.

Rolland G. Gibbs, 63, was arrested on Nov. 9 after police said he was attempting to illegally hunt a deer from his location in the area of Homestead Road in the town of Saratoga. Gibbs fired his weapon across the two-lane highway and struck the vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Saratoga Hospital and released.

Gibbs was charged with felony first-degree reckless endangerment and misdemeanor third-degree assault. He was also cited for numerous violations of state Environmental Conservation Law.

He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Tuesday to reckless endangerment in satisfaction of the charges.

Gibbs is scheduled to be sentenced on June 22.

