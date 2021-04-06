 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Hudson woman sentenced to 6 months in jail for Queensbury drug sales
0 comments

North Hudson woman sentenced to 6 months in jail for Queensbury drug sales

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — An Essex County woman has been sentenced to 6 months in jail for selling prescription drugs in Queensbury.

Karen Caza, 40, of North Hudson, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on March 31 to felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Caza was indicted in February on charges that she sold unspecified drugs in Queensbury last October.

Judge Rob Smith also imposed 100 hours of community service, 5 years of probation and restitution of $209.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo urges NY residents 16+ to get vaccinated

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News