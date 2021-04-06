North Hudson woman sentenced to 6 months in jail for Queensbury drug sales

QUEENSBURY — An Essex County woman has been sentenced to 6 months in jail for selling prescription drugs in Queensbury.
Karen Caza, 40, of North Hudson, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on March 31 to felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Caza was indicted in February on charges that she sold unspecified drugs in Queensbury last October.
Judge Rob Smith also imposed 100 hours of community service, 5 years of probation and restitution of $209.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
