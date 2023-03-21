CAMBRIDGE — A North Greenbush woman is facing charges after police said she drove drunk and crashed her vehicle.

State police responded to an unrelated crash on March 2 on county Route 74 in Cambridge when they observed a vehicle operating unsafely and violating traffic laws. The vehicle was stopped and the driver identified as 24-year-old Meaghan L. Evans.

Evans was charged with DWI. She was transported to the state police station in Queensbury for processing, where she provided a blood alcohol concentration of 0.22%.

Evans was charged with DWI. She was released to a sober third party and is due in Cambridge Town Court on March 21.