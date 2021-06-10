North Carolina man arrested on federal weapons charge

LAKE GEORGE — A North Carolina man was arrested on Wednesday on a federal weapons charge.

Curtis E. Sanders, 45, of Charlotte, had an active warrant in U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina. Police said Sanders possessed a firearm as a convicted felon.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office had received information that Sanders was staying in an apartment off Dieskau Street in Lake George with his girlfriend, according to a news release.

Sanders has a lengthy criminal record, including charges for possession of a loaded firearm and drug sales, police said. He was arrested in 2016 in New York for possession of a loaded firearm and criminal sale of a narcotic drug.

Sanders was arrested without incident. He is being held in Warren County Jail, pending extradition by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Police said his girlfriend, 34-year-old Ashley Dudley, had 14.5 grams of cocaine. She was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in Lake George Town Court at a later date.

The Glens Falls Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office with this case.

