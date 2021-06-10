 Skip to main content
North Carolina man arrested on federal weapons charge
Curtis E. Sanders

Sanders

 Provided photo

LAKE GEORGE — A North Carolina man was arrested on Wednesday on a federal weapons charge.

Curtis E. Sanders, 45, of Charlotte, had an active warrant in U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina. Police said Sanders possessed a firearm as a convicted felon.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office had received information that Sanders was staying in an apartment off Dieskau Street in Lake George with his girlfriend, according to a news release.

Sanders has a lengthy criminal record, including charges for possession of a loaded firearm and drug sales, police said. He was arrested in 2016 in New York for possession of a loaded firearm and criminal sale of a narcotic drug.

Sanders was arrested without incident. He is being held in Warren County Jail, pending extradition by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Ashley M. Dudley

Dudley

Police said his girlfriend, 34-year-old Ashley Dudley, had 14.5 grams of cocaine. She was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in Lake George Town Court at a later date.

The Glens Falls Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office with this case.

