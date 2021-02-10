No hearing scheduled for Glens Falls man accused of entering U.S. Capitol

GLENS FALLS — A hearing scheduled for Wednesday in the case of a Glens Falls man accused of illegally being in the U.S. Capitol last month did not take place.

James Bonet, 29, has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He was arraigned virtually in U.S. District Court in Albany on Jan. 27 and the matter was transferred to U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. The matter was scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

However, it was not listed on the calendar. No dates have been scheduled, according to the clerk’s office. Bonet had not obtained counsel.

Bonet is accused of entering the Capitol illegally with a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump. Bonet claimed there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election. He had posted a series of videos to his Facebook page of him entering the building on Jan. 6 and smoking what authorities claimed was a marijuana cigarette and he says is a regular cigarette.

When contacted, Bonet said he would call back with a comment. However, he had not done so as of Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also did not return a message seeking comment about the status of the case.

