No arrests made in Fort Edward shooting

FORT EDWARD — State police have made no arrests in the case of a shooting earlier this month that injured three people.

The shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 10. Troopers responded to a report of a fight in progress and, possibly, shots fired at a residence at 219 State Route 196.

Police said the fight involved rival motorcycle gangs. The three victims fled the scene and were dropped off separately in private vehicles at Glens Falls Hospital.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder that was not life-threatening. A second had an injury to the eye and a third person had a serious arm injury.

Trooper Kerra Burns, police spokeswoman, said all three victims are out of the hospital. Police are not releasing the names of the people injured, because Burns said the agency generally does not release victims’ names. Also, it is an open investigation.

Burns said officers are not getting much cooperation from the parties involved.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.