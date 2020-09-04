Nine arrested in connection with smash-and-grab theft scheme which targeted YMCA

SYRACUSE — Nine men have been charged for their roles in smash-and-grab thefts that targeted many gym parking lots across the nation including at the Glens Falls YMCA branch and other businesses.
The arrests were part of a 13-count indictment handed up from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of New York announced Thursday and were collectively involved in more than 700 smash-and-grab thefts and approximately 1,000 fraudulent bank transactions in the Northern District of New York and all over the country, with losses exceeding $1.5 million.
The scheme has been dubbed the "Felony Lane Gang" by law enforcement agencies because they often try to cash stolen checks in the far lane of bank drive-thrus, which police know as the “felony lane” because bank personnel can’t see them well and surveillance cameras there historically aren’t as effective as in the lanes closer to the building.
Each of the defendants is charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Arrests include:
- Tyrone Parker Jr. a/k/a “Ty,” a/k/a “Cheese,” a/k/a “Little Thigh,” age 21, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida;
- Joshua Mallory, a/k/a “P,” a/k/a “Pudge,” 35, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida;
- Tyrone Parker, a/k/a “Tyron Parker,” a/k/a “Thigh,” 39, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida;
- Randall Taylor, a/k/a “Gucci,” a/k/a “Guwop,” 34, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida;
- Cedric Lynch, a/k/a “City,” a/k/a “C,” 35, of Orlando, Florida;
- Terrell McDonald, a/k/a “Ruger,” a/k/a “Moon,” 30, of Troy;
- Keyshawn Arnold, a/k/a “Key,” 23, of Schenectady;
- Robert Natson, a/k/a “Big Rob,” 34, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and
- Gary Grier, a/k/a “G,” 34, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
McDonald was arrested in Troy; Mallory, Parker, Lynch, and Grier were arrested in Florida; Taylor was arrested in Utah; and Parker, Jr. was arrested in Georgia. Arnold was in New York State custody on unrelated state charges and will come into federal custody at a later date.
According to a U.S. Attorney news release, the mobile identity theft ring traveled across the country breaking into cars, often targeting those parked by women at locations such as health and fitness centers, daycares, outdoor recreational parks and dog parks.
After committing these “smash-and-grab” vehicle thefts, members of the conspiracy stole debit cards, credit cards, check books, and photo identifications, which they later used to commit bank fraud, sometimes even years later. The leaders of the scheme recruited women, whom they often referred to as “faces,” to impersonate the smash-and-grab victims in drive-through bank lanes. The recruited check cashers were almost always suffering from an addiction to a controlled substance and were provided payment at least partially in narcotics.
If convicted of the charges set forth in the indictment, the defendants each face up to 30 years in prison, and a mandatory minimum sentence of 2 years on each aggravated identity theft count.
Local agencies involved in the case include Saratoga and Warren County sheriff's offices, Glens Falls Police Department, state police as well as the Saratoga County District Attorney's Office.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew D. Beaty.
