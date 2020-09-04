Nine arrested in connection with smash-and-grab theft scheme which targeted YMCA

McDonald was arrested in Troy; Mallory, Parker, Lynch, and Grier were arrested in Florida; Taylor was arrested in Utah; and Parker, Jr. was arrested in Georgia. Arnold was in New York State custody on unrelated state charges and will come into federal custody at a later date.

According to a U.S. Attorney news release, the mobile identity theft ring traveled across the country breaking into cars, often targeting those parked by women at locations such as health and fitness centers, daycares, outdoor recreational parks and dog parks.

After committing these “smash-and-grab” vehicle thefts, members of the conspiracy stole debit cards, credit cards, check books, and photo identifications, which they later used to commit bank fraud, sometimes even years later. The leaders of the scheme recruited women, whom they often referred to as “faces,” to impersonate the smash-and-grab victims in drive-through bank lanes. The recruited check cashers were almost always suffering from an addiction to a controlled substance and were provided payment at least partially in narcotics.

If convicted of the charges set forth in the indictment, the defendants each face up to 30 years in prison, and a mandatory minimum sentence of 2 years on each aggravated identity theft count.