MOREAU — A New York City woman was sentenced in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to 3 ½ years in prison for possessing drugs during a traffic stop in Moreau.

Erika T. Brown, 43, was arrested on Sept. 7 after state police pulled over a vehicle traveling on the Northway in the area of Moreau for multiple traffic infractions. Brown had unspecified drugs in her possession.

Brown had pleaded guilty November to felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She also must serve 2 years of post-release supervision.