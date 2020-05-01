New York City pair charged with felony drug counts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Two New York City men face multiple felony drug charges after being stopped on the Northway.

State Police stopped 29-year-old Savyon Carr in the northbound lane just south of Exit 19 for a traffic infraction just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. While interviewing Carr and his passenger, 27-year-old Xavier Polite, the trooper observed signs of drug use, according to a news release.

Police found oxycodone in the vehicle. Carr also allegedly had 18.5 grams of cocaine on his person and Polite is accused of having 100 grams of crack cocaine.

Carr and Polite were each charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell and fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug. They also were charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Polite was charged with an additional felony of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Carr was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on June 1, 2020. Polite was arraigned and remanded to Warren County Jail. He is due back on a later date.

