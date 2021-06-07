New York City man receives 4 years in prison for crack possession

QUEENSBURY — A New York City man was sentenced to 4 years in prison for possessing crack cocaine during a traffic stop last year.
Xavier M. Polite, 28, pleaded guilty in March to felony attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Polite was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped in the northbound lane just south of Exit 19 for a traffic infraction on April 30, 2020. When interviewing Polite, the trooper observed signs of drug use.
A search found that Polite had 100 grams of crack cocaine.
Polite also was sentenced last Wednesday to 3 years of post-release supervision.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.