New York City man receives 3 years in prison for crack possession in Queensbury
QUEENSBURY — A New York City man has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for possessing crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Queensbury in 2019.

Luciann Homer, 40, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Tuesday to felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was one of two people arrested in November 2019 during a traffic stop on Route 149. Police seized 3 ounces of crack cocaine.

Homer also pleaded guilty to first-degree bail jumping.

He was sentenced to 1 year in prison on that charge to run concurrently with the drug charge.

Homer must also serve two years of post-released supervision.

