New York City man headed to prison for heroin and crack

QUEENSBURY — A New York City man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to felony charges of possessing heroin and crack cocaine, Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said Monday.

Saquan Lamont was arrested with 11 ounces of crack cocaine and 1.48 ounces of heroin during a traffic stop by state police on March 21, 2021, in Queensbury.

Lamont pleaded guilty to felony charges of first-degree criminal of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor charges of criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Warren County Judge Robert Smith is expected to sentence Lamont to 10 years in state prison to be followed by up to 5 years of post release supervision, according to a press release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 21.

Lamont is being held on bail in the Warren County Jail awaiting sentencing.

The defendant was represented by Taalib Horton.