New York City man gets 5 years in prison for possessing crack

FORT EDWARD — A New York City man was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday for drug possession.

Patrick L. Pugh, 31, had pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on March 26 to felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

State police pulled over Pugh in the town of Fort Ann on Oct. 5 for numerous vehicle and traffic infractions. Upon interviewing Pugh, a trooper observed signs of drug use, police said.

A subsequent search of Pugh and the vehicle found one plastic bag containing crack cocaine, along with a scale containing a white powdery residue, police said.

Pugh was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

He admitted to the single felony drug count in satisfaction of the charges.

He also must serve 3 years of post-release supervision.

Pugh served 6 1/2 years in prison on a conviction of first-degree robbery and second-degree attempted assault. He was released in April 2019, according to the state inmate database.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.