New York City man gets 4 years in prison for drug possession

QUEENSBURY — A New York City man was sentenced on Nov. 3 to 4 years in prison for possessing drugs during a 2020 traffic stop.
Sayvon Carr, 31, was arrested on April 30, 2020 after he was pulled over for a traffic infraction in the northbound lane of the Northway just south of Exit 19. While interviewing Carr and his passenger, the trooper observed signs of drug use.
A search of the vehicle found oxycodone and Carr had 18.5 grams of cocaine in his possession.
Carr must also serve 3 years of post-release supervision.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
