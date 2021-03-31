 Skip to main content
New York City man admits to crack possession
FORT ANN — A New York City man has admitted to possessing crack cocaine during a traffic stop last October.

Patrick L. Pugh, 31, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

State police pulled over Pugh as he was traveling in the town of Fort Ann on Oct. 5 for numerous vehicle and traffic infractions. Upon interviewing Pugh, a trooper observed signs of drug use, police said.

A subsequent search of Pugh and the vehicle found one plastic bag containing crack cocaine, along with a scale containing a white powdery residue, police said.

Pugh was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

He admitted to the single felony drug count in satisfaction of the charges.

Pugh is expected to receive 5 years in prison and 3 years of post-release supervision when sentenced on April 23.

Pugh served 6 ½ years in prison on a conviction of first-degree robbery and second-degree attempted assault. He was released in April 2019, according to the state inmate database. 

