New York City man admits to crack possession
QUEENSBURY — A New York City man has admitted to possessing crack cocaine during a traffic stop last year.

Xavier Polite, 28, pleaded guilty on March 31 in Warren County Court to felony attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Polite was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped in the northbound lane just south of Exit 19 for a traffic infraction on April 30, 2020. When interviewing Polite, the trooper observed signs of drug use.

A search found that Polite had 100 grams of crack cocaine, police reported

Polite is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26 at 2:30 p.m.

The case of the driver, 29-year-old Savyon Carr, is still pending.

