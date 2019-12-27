New sheriff to change policy on officer transfers

LaFarr said he could see that the transfers were causing hard feelings between agencies and "hardship" for the agencies that lost officers.

Lydon said his department had three officers transfer to Warren County in 2019 alone, as well as one retirement and one officer called up from military reserves to active duty for at least a year. The department had two officers complete the Zone 5 academy recently, and they will start field training next month. Two more will go in the next Zone 5 training academy.

"We're really being affected," he said. "We have a lot of junior officers right now."

While the department can make due when it has experienced command staff, Lydon said, "What happens when your leaders decide it's time to retire and you don't have experienced people to replace them?"

State law requires a police agency that accepts a transfer from another agency to compensate the agency that loses the officer for the costs to train the officer, if the officer leaves within 3 years. Since training costs include salary paid while officers are trained, that can amount to tens of thousands of dollars per officer.