New sheriff to change policy on officer transfers

GLENS FALLS — Retirements, transfers and military deployment have knocked five officers from the Glens Falls Police Department ranks this year, but the department hopes a change in leadership at the Warren County Sheriff's Office in January will slow the transfer trend.
The Glens Falls Police Department has lost at least 10 officers to the Sheriff's Office over the past 6 years, transfers that have played a part in hard feelings between Police Department and Sheriff's Office leadership and some elected officials.
Sheriff-elect Jim LaFarr said he has notified Glens Falls Police Chief Tony Lydon, Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy and leaders of other smaller police agencies that he plans to halt the Sheriff's Office's practice of widespread "lateral transfers" in favor of hiring new officers who are trained at the regional training academy. Officers look to transfer to Warren County because the agency has a better retirement package and higher pay rates than other local agencies.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office had discontinued its membership at the Zone 5 Law Enforcement Training Academy as it instead hired certified police officers who had worked for other police agencies around the region, but mainly Glens Falls Police. Police agencies pay for their membership to the academy.
LaFarr said he met with Zone 5 leadership earlier this month and the Sheriff's Office planned to become a member of the academy again so it can hire new officers and have them trained, instead of taking veteran transfers.
LaFarr said he could see that the transfers were causing hard feelings between agencies and "hardship" for the agencies that lost officers.
Lydon said his department had three officers transfer to Warren County in 2019 alone, as well as one retirement and one officer called up from military reserves to active duty for at least a year. The department had two officers complete the Zone 5 academy recently, and they will start field training next month. Two more will go in the next Zone 5 training academy.
"We're really being affected," he said. "We have a lot of junior officers right now."
While the department can make due when it has experienced command staff, Lydon said, "What happens when your leaders decide it's time to retire and you don't have experienced people to replace them?"
State law requires a police agency that accepts a transfer from another agency to compensate the agency that loses the officer for the costs to train the officer, if the officer leaves within 3 years. Since training costs include salary paid while officers are trained, that can amount to tens of thousands of dollars per officer.
When the Glens Falls-Warren County transfer issue and compensations was raised in 2017 at the county Board of Supervisors, the county agreed to pay Glens Falls. But since then the Sheriff's Office has instead waited until after three years had passed before accepting transfers so no money would be legally due, and no compensation was offered.
"In several of the transfers, they waited three years and a week," Lydon said. "There is a significant amount of money that city has paid out to train officers who have transferred to Warren County."
The most recent transfer is Glens Falls Officer Chris Perrilli, who worked for the Sheriff's Office's Corrections Division for a number of years before taking a job with Glens Falls Police.
He notified Glens Falls Police he planned to resign at the end of the month to take a road patrol job with the Sheriff's Office, and LaFarr said he notified Lydon months ago that he planned to hire Perrilli if he won the sheriff race. He said he believed Perrilli should have been hired by the Sheriff's Office for the road patrol before he left to go to Glens Falls.
"He's the last one we are going to take for a while," LaFarr said.
