New Jersey man admits to DWI with children in vehicle

LAKE GEORGE — A New Jersey man has admitted to driving while intoxicated with four children in his vehicle last May in Lake George.

Luis F. Gomez, 32, of Union City, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to felony aggravated DWI.

Gomez was stopped by state police in the village of Lake George on May 28 at about 2 a.m. for a series of traffic infractions.

When speaking with Gomez, the trooper observed signs that he was under the influence of alcohol. Police administered roadside sobriety tests and Gomez was arrested, according to a news release.

At the state police station, he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16% — twice the legal limit for intoxication.

Gomez was placed on interim probation for a year is due back in court on Nov. 8, 2023 for sentencing.