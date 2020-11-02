New Jersey man accused of possessing cocaine

MOREAU — A New Jersey man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly possessing cocaine.

State police stopped 31-year-old Joseph B. Sharkey, of Hewitt, New Jersey, at about 1:45 p.m. on the Northway in the town of Moreau. Upon interviewing Sharkey, the trooper observed signs of drug use.

A search of Sharkey and the vehicle found several small bags containing cocaine, police said.

Sharkey was arrested and charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Moreau Court on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.