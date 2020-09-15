 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Hampshire man charged with felony driving while intoxicated
0 comments

New Hampshire man charged with felony driving while intoxicated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTER — State police arrested a New Hampshire man on Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Troopers responded to a call in Chester at about 5:30 p.m. for a report of a man in his vehicle. They found 50-year-old Mark. L. Lavalley, of Hinsdale, in his car. When interviewing Lavalley, the trooper smelled the odor of alcohol, according to police.

Lavalley allegedly failed field sobriety tests. He was taken to the state police Chestertown barracks and found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%.

Lavalley was charged with felony DWI-previous conviction within 10 years and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08%.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News