New Hampshire man charged with felony driving while intoxicated

CHESTER — State police arrested a New Hampshire man on Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Troopers responded to a call in Chester at about 5:30 p.m. for a report of a man in his vehicle. They found 50-year-old Mark. L. Lavalley, of Hinsdale, in his car. When interviewing Lavalley, the trooper smelled the odor of alcohol, according to police.

Lavalley allegedly failed field sobriety tests. He was taken to the state police Chestertown barracks and found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%.

Lavalley was charged with felony DWI-previous conviction within 10 years and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08%.