New criminal checks on criminal case witnesses rile firefighters, responders

Bartlett said he had been in contact with Firemen's Association of the State of New York (FASNY), which was researching firefighter options under the law change. A call and email to the organization's director of outreach, Gerald DeLuca, with whom Bartlett said he spoke, were not returned last week.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said his office understands the concerns. He said his staff has pointed out that his office is legally obligated to turn over what information it compiles about its potential witnesses, but the law does not require the witnesses to cooperate with those who make the request.

"There is nothing in the law that says a witness has to give their address or date of birth," he said.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said he has heard concerns about the information requests as well, but he said many of those who will be affected haven't become aware of it yet.

He said the big change is that the criminal history checks on "potential" witnesses weren't needed in the past, only those who were planned to be called at a trial or hearing.

"The consequence of it was never felt because they generally wouldn't have to testify and we wouldn't have had to turn it over unless they were being called to testify," Jordan said. "There is some anxiety about it. Understandably, people are concerned."

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

