HARTFORD — Two Hartford residents were cited by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday for violating solid waste regulations related to the storage and disposal of dead farm animal carcasses.
"On Aug. 8, DEC cited Larry Burch and Heidi Burch in the Town of Hartford, Washington County with operating a solid waste management facility at 4437 State Route 149, without a permit," said NYS DEC in an email on Friday.
Earlier this year, Larry Burch was criminally charged with multiple counts of violating the Hartford landfill law that carries fines from $1,000 to $5,000 per day and up to 30 days in jail, after dumping and stockpiling hundreds of carcasses on a Hartford Farm owned by Charles and Lois Potter, also cited in the matter.
When The Post-Star talked to Burch in March, he said he did not need a permit to dump the animals. He could not be reached regarding the DEC violation.
After several months of negotiating, the Potters settled their case with the town, but Burch did not, and his criminal case goes to trial in September in Salem after Town Justice Sharon Schofield recused herself from the case.
"The Town of Hartford will have zero tolerance regarding carcass offences. We will be vigilant and prosecute when our town laws are violated," said Supervisor Dana Haff. "And we urge DEC to do the same with state laws."
Several calls have been made to The Post-Star regarding Burch transporting dead animals. Callers said they saw Burch driving through Hartford with a trailer filled with eight to 10 dead cows.
Town ordinance enforcement officer Mark Miller confirmed that Burch did have the animals in a trailer on several occasions, including being parked at the Potter's farm and at his daughter Heidi Burch's home on Route 149.
Heidi Burch was also cited in the DEC matter.
"Almost daily he is seen driving around with a trailer full of eight dead cows," said Haff. "The big question is, where are these animals that he illegally transferred in Hartford going?"
According to DEC, Thursday's violation will be heard in Hartford Town Court in September and his Salem trial is slated for 10 a.m. on Sept. 24.
