MyPayroll founder pleads guilty to $100 million scheme to defraud

ALBANY — The head of a Clifton Park payroll firm accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients pleaded guilty on Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
Michael T. Mann, 50, admitted to yearslong fraud, which caused more than $100 million in losses to banks, financing companies and other businesses.
Mann operated ValueWise Corp., which had subsidiary business such as MyPayrollHR. He admitted that he participated in a scheme to deceive banks into loaning him millions of dollars. Because he was not able to pay back the loans, he diverted millions of dollars that were entrusted to his payroll companies, according to a news release.
The scheme collapsed on Aug. 30, when one of his banks froze his accounts, which caused him to be unable to meet payroll for his clients.
Among the companies affected by the fraud were Pioneer Bank and Adirondack Winery.
Authorities said Mann obtained millions of dollars in loans from three financing companies in New York, Colorado and California by falsifying his companies’ revenues. He also told the financial companies that the Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Inc. and its subsidiary OptumInsight Inc. owed millions of dollars to his companies. Mann created fake invoices reflecting the fictitious debt and assigned them to the financing companies as collateral for the loans.
He obtained a line of credit from several Capital Region banks, which had grown to $42 million by 2019. He had created companies that generated fake invoices that disguised the source of funds and artificially inflated his assets. He claimed these fraudulent companies did consulting work for Optum and UHG and other well-known companies, including 3M, Best Buy and T-Mobile.
He also misappropriated payroll monies by diverting them to personal accounts he controlled at Pioneer Bank. Those accounts were frozen on Aug. 30 and caused thousands of people not to receive their payroll payment.
U.S. Attorney Grant Jaquith said Mann’s fraud was “staggering.”
“He caused more than $100 million in losses and wove a web of deception so complex that it eventually ensnared hundreds of small businesses and several thousand workers across the country,” he said in a news release. “Today’s plea is the start of holding him accountable for the terrible harm he inflicted on these victims, as well as the banks and other companies that trusted him with their money and believed his sophisticated lies.”
Mann is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10 by Senior U.S District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn.
Mann pleaded guilty to a multicount indictment that included aggravated identity theft conviction, filing a false tax return and wire fraud conspiracy
He faces up to 30 years in prison.
Mann also has agreed to pay $101 million in restitution and to forfeit assets including $14.5 million already seized by the government, 30,000 common shares of Pioneer Bancorp Inc. and a 2020 Jeep Gladiator.
He is the second person to plead guilty in connection with this fraud. Former Optum employee Luke E. Steiner, 32, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, pleaded guilty on Feb. 6 to conspiring with Mann to defraud two financing companies out of millions of dollars.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.