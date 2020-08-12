MyPayroll founder pleads guilty to $100 million scheme to defraud

ALBANY — The head of a Clifton Park payroll firm accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients pleaded guilty on Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Michael T. Mann, 50, admitted to yearslong fraud, which caused more than $100 million in losses to banks, financing companies and other businesses.

Mann operated ValueWise Corp., which had subsidiary business such as MyPayrollHR. He admitted that he participated in a scheme to deceive banks into loaning him millions of dollars. Because he was not able to pay back the loans, he diverted millions of dollars that were entrusted to his payroll companies, according to a news release.

The scheme collapsed on Aug. 30, when one of his banks froze his accounts, which caused him to be unable to meet payroll for his clients.

Among the companies affected by the fraud were Pioneer Bank and Adirondack Winery.