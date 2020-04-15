Murder suspect won't be back in court on Thursday

Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man accused of murder will not have a court appearance for a hearing in the case on Thursday.

Juan A. Vasquez, 46, has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly stabbing Kenny J. Shipski Jr. to death at the ClearView Motel on Saturday.

Police have not said what led up to the stabbing or released other details in the case. Both men were living in the motel on Saratoga Avenue.

Trooper Kerra Burns, spokeswoman for State Police Troop G, said in an email that Juan Vasquez would not be in Moreau Town Court on Thursday. No new court date has been sent.

Vasquez is being held without bail at Saratoga County Jail.

Shipski was a 2008 graduate of Corinth High School who had two children with girlfriend Shannon Frederick.

