Location of multiple motorcycle accident
Google maps

HAGUE — Two medical helicopters are on route to a multiple motorcycle accident on Route 8 and Graphite Mountain Road, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

One of the helicopters is coming from Burlington, Vermont with an estimated time of arrival at about 12:40 p.m.

The emergency call about motorcycles down in the middle of the roadway came in about 11:45 a.m.

Police shut down Route 8 at Noon because of the accident. There is no other information available at this time. 

Check back for updates.

