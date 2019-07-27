HAGUE — Two medical helicopters are on route to a multiple motorcycle accident on Route 8 and Graphite Mountain Road, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
One of the helicopters is coming from Burlington, Vermont with an estimated time of arrival at about 12:40 p.m.
The emergency call about motorcycles down in the middle of the roadway came in about 11:45 a.m.
Police shut down Route 8 at Noon because of the accident. There is no other information available at this time.
Check back for updates.
