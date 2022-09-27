Motorcyclist in fatal Route 9 crash faces weightier new charges

LAKE GEORGE — A new 15-charge indictment has been filed against Anthony J. Futia, the driver of the motorcycle that killed two people walking along the Warren County Bikeway in Lake George in June, Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced on Tuesday.

The new indictment includes two new charges of felony aggravated vehicular homicide, a crime punishable by more time than the vehicular manslaughter charges Futia is also facing.

The aggravated vehicular homicide charges can result in an 8- to 25-year prison sentence.

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter carries a minimum sentence of 1 to 3 years and a maximum sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.

The new charges were filed in Warren County Court on Friday after a grand jury vote. The indictment explains the new counts against Futia stem from driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, killing more than one person.

Eight-year-old Quinton P. Delgadillo and 38-year-old James A. Persons were killed, when Futia, of Albany, crashed his motorcycle into six pedestrians walking on the Warren County Bikeway near the Lake George Exploration Park on Route 9 in the town of Lake George on June 12.

The boy's mother, Jasmine Luellen, was also seriously injured in the accident.

In addition to the two new felony charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, Futia continues to face three more counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of vehicular assault and one count of second-degree assault, all felonies.

He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, driving while under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Futia will be arraigned on the new indictment on a future date and is still being held in jail pending further court action.