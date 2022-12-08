Motorcyclist in fatal Lake George crash rejects plea offer

QUEENSBURY — The Albany man accused of crashing his motorcycle on Route 9 in Lake George in June, killing two pedestrians, has rejected a plea deal of 20 years to life in prison.

Anthony J. Futia, 33, appeared in Warren County Court on Thursday for a hearing. Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said the offer is a reduction from the sentence of 25 years to life Futia could receive. Futia has two prior felony convictions, which makes him a persistent felony offender if convicted in the Lake George case.

The judge read the plea deal offer aloud in front of friends and family of the victims gathered in the courtroom.

The plea deal would have required Futia to plead guilty to the felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and second-degree assault, as well as the misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired by a combination of alcohol and drugs, reckless driving and third-degree unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

The judge explained that the 20-years-to-life prison sentence would only be imposed "if it were determined by this court after a hearing," including arguments from the DA and the defense attorney, that Futia should be sentenced as a persistent felony offender.

The 33-year-old previously served time in state prison for felony third-degree larceny in 2008 and again from 2012 to 2017 for felony second-degree attempted assault.

Charging Futia as a persistent felony offender would result in a mandatory sentence of no less than 15 years to life and no more than 20 years to life in prison.

If the judge decided not to charge Futia as a persistent felon, the aggregate minimum required sentence would be 4 1/2 to 9 years in prison with a maximum of 12 and a half to 25 years in prison.

Futia's lawyer, Tucker Stanclift, said his client felt the plea bargain "was mostly acceptable," but it was rejected due to the district attorney's push to prosecute with the persistent felony offender law in mind.

"My client does not want to face life in prison for a tragic accident," Stanclift said after court on Thursday. "This was an accident."

He said he and Futia are open to further conversations and "hopeful for a resolution," but they are also prepared to go to trial on March 20.

"The deal really provided no incentive to Mr. Futia to accept this offer. It's essentially not an offer," Stanclift concluded.

He added he believes his client feels remorseful and said he thinks about the accident, or what he remembers from it, every day.

Futia is facing a 15-count indictment for the crash, which took place on June 12 at about 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lake George Expedition Park. Police said Futia was speeding and driving his motorcycle while impaired by drugs and alcohol, when he left the northbound lane of Route 9 and went onto the Warren County Bikeway.

Futia struck a group of pedestrians, killing two Lake George residents — 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo and 38-year-old James A. Persons. The crash also seriously injured Delgadillo’s mother, Jasmine Luellen, also of Lake George.

He was also injured in the crash and "pronounced dead at the scene," according to his lawyer.

Futia is being held at Mohawk Correctional facility in Rome due to his medical condition after the accident and confinement to a wheelchair preventing him from being housed at the Warren County Jail.