Motorcyclist in fatal Lake George crash rejects plea offer

QUEENSBURY — The Albany man accused of crashing his motorcycle in Lake George on Route 9 in June, killing two pedestrians, has rejected a plea deal of 20 years to life in prison.

Anthony J. Futia, 33, appeared in Warren County Court on Thursday for a hearing. Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said the offer is a reduction from the 25 years to life Futia could receive. Futia has two prior felony convictions, which makes him a persistent felony offender.

Futia's lawyer, Tucker Stanclift, said his client "was mostly satisfied with the plea deal," but it was rejected due to the district attorney's push to prosecute with the persistent felony offender law in mind.

"My client does not want to face life in prison for a tragic accident," Stanclift said after court on Thursday.

He said he and Futia are open to further conversations and "hopeful for a resolution," but they are also prepared to go to trial on March 20.

Futia is facing a 15-count indictment for the crash, which took place on June 12 at about 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lake George Expedition Park. Police said Futia was speeding and driving his motorcycle while impaired by drugs and alcohol, when he left the northbound lane of Route 9 and went onto the Warren County Bikeway.

Futia struck a group of pedestrians, killing two Lake George residents — 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo and 38-year-old James A. Persons. The crash also seriously injured Delgadillo’s mother, Jasmine Luellen, also of Lake George.

Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.