Motorcyclist in fatal crash hears new charges against him; plea deal deadline set

QUEENSBURY — A Warren County judge again denied bail on Friday morning to Anthony J. Futia, the Albany man accused of striking six people with his motorcycle while allegedly driving intoxicated in Lake George on June 12 and killing 8-year-old Quinton P. Delgadillo and his stepfather James A. Persons.

The family of the victims sat in the last row of the courtroom quietly weeping as Futia was brought into the courtroom shackled and confined to a wheelchair.

He went before the court alongside his lawyer, Tucker Stanclift, to plead not guilty to all charges in the new 15-count indictment recently handed up by the grand jury, which includes two new charges and supersedes the previous 13-count indictment.

Stanclift expressed concern about the reasons for the new charges, saying he's been "trying since summer to obtain the grand jury minutes."

Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith said the previous stenographer used an old operating system that stored notes on floppy disks. Smith said the new transcriber was attempting to "transfer the notes for whatever purpose Mr. Stanclift would like to use them for."

Smith indicated the new charges stemmed from witness testimony from "over 100 people."

The two new felony charges of aggravated vehicular homicide added to the indictment troubled the defendant's counsel.

"Without the notes, I cannot compare the charges and statements of the witnesses to identify why more charges were brought against my client," Stanclift said. "It is a tragic case all around, not only for the victim's family, but also for my client and his family."

Stanclift said Futia was pronounced dead on the scene, but revived only to find "what he had been accused of."

Judge Robert Smith set a schedule of dates including an "accept or reject" date of Nov. 16 at 2 p.m., at which point any plea deals offered by the court would need to be acted on by the defendant.

The judge seemed eager to settle the case among the District Attorney's Office and Futia's counsel, prior to a trial date tentatively set for March 20.

"Once I receive the PPI (pre-plea investigation) report, which could take up to six weeks or longer, I will schedule a conference with a representative of the DA's office and Mr. Stanclift to try and find a resolution for this case," he said.

Futia continues to face three additional counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of vehicular assault and one count of second-degree assault, all felony charges.

Misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, driving while under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle are also included in the indictment.

The judge once again sent Futia to the custody of the state Department of Corrections with no bail. However, a court officer said on Friday, he was being taken "back to the hospital."