The man accused of driving his motorcycle drunk, striking and killing an 8-year-old and his stepfather on the Warren County Bikeway in Lake George in June 2022 could receive less time in prison after one of his previous convictions is being challenged.

Anthony Futia, 34, of Albany, was set to go before Warren County Court Judge Robert Smith on Monday to determine if he should be charged as a persistent felony offender, meaning he has two previous felony convictions for which he spent time in state prison. Or, he could be sentenced as a second-time felony offender which carries a lighter sentence than the 20 years to life he could face as a persistent offender. However, the court date was cancelled and has yet to be rescheduled, according to Futia’s lawyer Tucker Stanclift.

During Futia’s last appearance in Warren County Court, he asked his lawyer to object to the two prior felony convictions on his record in Albany County Court, claiming his public defenders at the time did not explore all options for his defense. Stanclift filed a motion challenging the convictions.

“The (Warren County) hearing is not being rescheduled until a decision is made in Albany County Court,” Stanclift shared exclusively with The Post-Star on Monday.

“I actually went back and obtained the court transcripts and the problem is that he was 18 at the time, but youthful offender status was never considered until his lawyer brought it up at sentencing; and the judge said he would consider it, but then decided he did not want to alter the negotiated plea deal,” Stanclift explained.

He also said the judge should have made his own decision independent of the prosecution’s recommendations or objections to the youthful offender status.

In order to qualify in New York, the accused must be between 16 and 19 years old. “Youthful offender status is granted at sentencing in the interest of justice,” according to the law. It is meant help the minor avoid having a criminal record.

If Futia had been convicted under that statute, his record would have been sealed and he would only have one previous felony conviction and would no longer be considered a persistent offender.

Stanclift says either way “it’s a win for the case.”

“As soon as Albany decides to reopen the case, it’s a win. Either he is granted youthful offender status and the felony is sealed or they rule the initial conviction was lawful and the conviction is now from 2023, not 2008, making it after the accident,” Stanclift said, the latter making also making Futia ineligible to be given the heavier sentence.

Futia previously served time in state prison for felony third-degree larceny in 2008 and again from 2012 to 2017 for felony second-degree attempted assault.

If Futia is only sentenced as a second-time felony offender, he faces a minimum required sentence of 4 1/2 to 9 years in prison with a maximum of 12 and a half to 25 years in prison.

At the end of January, Futia entered Alford pleas to felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and second-degree assault and misdemeanors of driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs, reckless driving and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit wrongdoing, but agrees that prosecutors have enough evidence to prove the charges. Futia has said he has no memory of the crash due to the injuries he sustained.

Police said Futia was driving while intoxicated and without a license on June 12 on Route 9 when he crashed into a group of pedestrians walking and riding their bicycles. Jamie Parsons, 38, and his stepson Quinton Delgadillo, 8, were killed in the crash and Delgadillo’s mother, Jasmine Luellen, was seriously injured.