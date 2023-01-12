Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed two wants indictment thrown out

The Albany man accused of crashing his motorcycle into a group of pedestrians on the Warren County Bikeway last June, killing an 8-year-old boy and his stepfather, seeks to have the grand jury indictment against him thrown out.

Anthony J. Futia, 33, and his lawyer Tucker Stanclift filed a motion with the Warren County Court to dismiss the 15 charges against him, which stem from the deadly crash in the town of Lake George on June 12.

Futia is accused of crashing his motorcycle into a group of pedestrians walking and riding their bikes on the Warren County Bikeway along Route 9. Jamie Persons, 38, and his stepson Quinton Delgadillo, 8, were killed in the crash and Delgadillo's mother, Jasmine Luellen, was seriously injured.

The motion filed by Stanclift on Dec. 29 claim that one or more of the counts in the grand jury indictment brought against Futia are defective. Among his issues are statements Futia made to state police in the hospital and samples of his blood collected.

The lawyer claims that Futia's blood was illegally obtained by police in order to test his blood alcohol concentration, which was 0.134% — above the legal limit of .08% in New York. The documents state Stanclift believes the state police did not have probable cause to collect samples of Futia's blood that were initially taken for medical purposes.

The Warren County District Attorney's Office provided copies of the search warrant obtained from Warren County Court Judge Robert Smith allowing officers to collect samples of Futia's DNA from the hospital for toxicology purposes.

Statements at issue

Futia's lawyer also asked for the suppression of several statements, including witness testimony and a recorded statement Futia provided to a state trooper while he was being treated at Albany Medical Center following the crash.

Stanclift claims in the documents that his client was in extreme pain and heavily medicated.

"He repeatedly told the officer he could not remember anything from the accident, but the trooper tried to provide 'facts to jog his memory.' He only relayed to the officer what he heard from others after the fact," Stanclift wrote.

The defense also claims the Miranda Rights read to Futia by the officer in the hospital were unintelligible and rushed.

The motion claims certain requirements were not met by the prosecution to charge Futia with aggravated vehicular manslaughter, to which the DA's office provided a breakdown of all the necessary details to charge Futia with each count of the indictment.

The Warren County District Attorney's Office has expressed their readiness for trial against Futia, which is scheduled for March 20.

Included in the state's evidence are over 10 pages with the names and numbers of witnesses that can be called, in addition to two and a half pages of law enforcement officers and personnel also available as witnesses, over 200 crime scene photos, surveillance video from Fire & Ice Bar, Riley's and the parking lot and interior of the Super 8 Motel.

A written statement from Krysta Leach, the woman who owned the orange Harley Davidson motorcycle involved in the crash, claims she spent a "quiet" weekend in Lake George with Futia leading up to the accident and she said he was not drunk at the time, despite police reports.

Leach claims in her statement Futia drove her motorcycle up to the lake on Friday afternoon where she joined him after work. She said they stayed at the Super 8 Motel and "had one drink each" at Duffy's on Saturday afternoon — the day before the fatal crash.

Leach, a friend of Futia's for over five years, said she and Futia arrived at Fire & Ice Bar on Canada Street at 2:15 p.m. on June 12, each ordering one drink, but not finishing it due to an argument between the couple.

She admitted to exchanging text messages with Futia, after he left the bar on her motorcycle, between 3:03 and 3:05 p.m., just minutes before the crash.

Futia faces the following felony charges:

five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

two counts of second-degree manslaughter

one count of second-degree assault

two counts of aggravated vehicular assault

He also faces misdemeanors charges including two counts of driving while intoxicated, one count of driving while ability impaired by combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs, reckless driving and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Futia will be in court on Jan. 27 for the pre-trial hearings.