Motorcyclist accused of killing 2 people in Lake George crash to appear in court Thursday

QUEENSBURY — The Albany man accused of riding his motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs and killing two pedestrians in a crash on the Warren County Bikeway in Lake George will be in court on Thursday to accept or reject plea offer.

Anthony J. Futia, 33, is scheduled to appear in Warren County Court at 11 a.m., according to the calendar.

Futia is facing 15 charges including the top count of aggravated vehicular homicide.

The crash took place on June 12 at about 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lake George Expedition Park. The investigation determined that Futia was operating his 2015 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle north on Route 9 at a high rate of speed when he left the east shoulder of the road and went onto a section of the bikeway.

The crash took the lives of 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo, a third-grader at Lake George Elementary School, and 38-year-old Lake George resident James A. Persons. It also seriously injured Delgadillo’s mother Jasmine Luellen, also of Lake George. She spent a week at Albany Medical Center before being released.

Police said Futia was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He also lacked a valid license. His privilege to drive had been suspended because of a 2019 DWI conviction in Albany City Court, court documents showed.

In addition to aggravated vehicular homicide, Futia is also charged with manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree assault, as well as misdemeanors of DWI, driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08%.

The top count of the indictment is punishable by 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.